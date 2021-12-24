Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Sells 345 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 5.5% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 75,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 232.3% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 124.3% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.79.

JPM stock opened at $157.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $464.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.57 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.33 and a 200-day moving average of $160.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

