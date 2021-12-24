Royal Bank of Canada Raises ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $34.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ACAD. Mizuho reissued a hold rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.65.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.32. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $55.85.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 20,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,951,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 22,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.