Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,604 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $23,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,139 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,467,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,625,000 after buying an additional 756,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,893,000 after buying an additional 565,022 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth about $49,741,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth about $33,385,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $93.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.24 and a 200 day moving average of $85.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $98.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKC. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

