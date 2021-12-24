Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $17.98 Million Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 545,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $17,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in OGE Energy by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OGE opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

