Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $18.52 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $18,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $273,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of KLA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after buying an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in KLA by 262.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after purchasing an additional 257,780 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in KLA by 72.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,560,000 after purchasing an additional 235,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $68,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA stock opened at $420.76 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $252.02 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.90.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.