Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,015,000 after acquiring an additional 282,535 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $105,396,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 605.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,351,000 after buying an additional 125,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 227.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 150,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,204,000 after buying an additional 104,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.75.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total transaction of $576,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total transaction of $76,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,241 in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $625.38 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $625.68 and a 200 day moving average of $606.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

