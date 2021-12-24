Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 1,031 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.27% of Five Below worth $26,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $825,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 95.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 48.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,953,000 after purchasing an additional 36,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 17.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $193.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.92 and a 200 day moving average of $196.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.10 and a 12 month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

