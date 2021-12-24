Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 7,417 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,417 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $16,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 25,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,475 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 30,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CARR opened at $52.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average of $52.98. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

