Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,792 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $3,193,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 474,362 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,306,000 after purchasing an additional 261,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $17,479,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $223.45 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $242.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.48 and a 200-day moving average of $194.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.