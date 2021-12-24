Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 46,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000. Southern accounts for about 2.9% of Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.54. 2,126,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,078,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $68.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.59 and its 200-day moving average is $63.74.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,694 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.45.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

