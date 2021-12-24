Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 14,284 IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,284 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 12.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in IDACORP by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 324,047 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,500,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $679,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in IDACORP by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,197 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 55,286 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in IDACORP by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of IDACORP stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $109.15. 128,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,126. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $112.90. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

