RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Buys Shares of 750 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Lam Research accounts for 0.3% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Lam Research by 44.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $698.72 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $465.50 and a 52 week high of $719.91. The company has a market capitalization of $98.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $632.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $616.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.17.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

