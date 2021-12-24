Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1,429.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 622.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.74. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.13 and a 52-week high of $98.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.41.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

