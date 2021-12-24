salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CRO Gavin Patterson Sells 57,352 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Gavin Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 25th, Gavin Patterson sold 517 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $151,579.23.
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Gavin Patterson sold 747 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $203,333.40.
CRM stock opened at $253.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $249.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.86, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10.
CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.49.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after acquiring an additional 805,630 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.