salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CRO Gavin Patterson Sells 57,352 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gavin Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Gavin Patterson sold 517 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $151,579.23.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Gavin Patterson sold 747 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $203,333.40.

CRM stock opened at $253.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $249.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.86, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after acquiring an additional 805,630 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

