Sands Capital Management LLC Acquires 80,525 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,204,992 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,525 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $161,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDB traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.25. 504,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,709. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average of $72.80. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $61.35 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The stock has a market cap of $116.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

