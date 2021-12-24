Sands Capital Management LLC Buys 9,557 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 788,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $90,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,092,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 75,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,469. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.74 and a 200 day moving average of $123.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.95 and a 1-year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,654,987. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.09.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

