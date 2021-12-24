Sands Capital Management LLC Has $1.53 Billion Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 113,882 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 2.6% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,534,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $3,877,356.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 179,431 shares of company stock valued at $20,902,144 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.57. 1,732,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,976. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.09. The company has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.