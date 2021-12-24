Sands Capital Management LLC Has $719.18 Million Stock Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,024,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 213,209 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 2.55% of Yandex worth $719,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Yandex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,626,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,062,000 after buying an additional 150,271 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Yandex by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,868,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $839,645,000 after purchasing an additional 248,818 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Yandex by 26.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $340,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,758 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Yandex by 100.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yandex by 5.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,135,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,606,000 after purchasing an additional 215,121 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YNDX traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $59.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,990. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of -153.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $58.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.26.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yandex will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

