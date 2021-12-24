Sands Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,952 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,952 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $16,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Waste Connections by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

Shares of WCN stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.19. The company had a trading volume of 640,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.88 and a 200-day moving average of $128.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 41.26%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

