Sands Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,231,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,212 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises about 3.4% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,068,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 181.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MELI stock traded up $34.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,262.73. 420,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,059. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,018.73 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,382.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,563.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 794.17 and a beta of 1.47.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,019.57.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.