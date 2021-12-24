Sawyer & Company Inc Acquires 325 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,054 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.5% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,628. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.16. 3,491,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,399,779. The company has a market cap of $246.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $140.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

