Sawyer & Company Inc Boosts Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 400.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $31.46. The company had a trading volume of 699,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,466. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $27,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $26,327.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,375 shares of company stock valued at $137,910 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

