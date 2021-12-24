Sawyer & Company Inc Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.79. 3,936,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,325,868. The company has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.93 and its 200 day moving average is $78.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $86.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

