Sawyer & Company Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 64.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 39.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 909.4% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.91. The stock had a trading volume of 964,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,329. The stock has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $267.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.83 and a 200-day moving average of $247.57.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.80%.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.29.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

