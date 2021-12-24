Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 836 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 39,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 37.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,353,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after buying an additional 371,672 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $454,000. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 123,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oddo Securities started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.57. 7,160,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,290,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.54.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

