Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,183,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,366 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $227,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $72.12. 459,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,398. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.92. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $72.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.