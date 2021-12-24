Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Increased by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 7.1% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $22,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,826,000.

Shares of SCHD opened at $79.60 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.83.

