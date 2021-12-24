Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Decreased by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 298,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 34,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 31,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,993,000 after buying an additional 54,174 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $79.60 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.83.

