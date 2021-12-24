Scotiabank Lowers Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$8.70

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$8.70 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CJR.B. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.40 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Strong Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.88.

Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$4.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$964.74 million and a P/E ratio of 5.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.71. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$4.11 and a 12-month high of C$6.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.09.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

