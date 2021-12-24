Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 56.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 39.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 48.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 37.5% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $6,756,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,460 shares of company stock valued at $76,264,352. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $158.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.03. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of -85.70 and a beta of 0.78. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $199.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

