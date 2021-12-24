Sekisui Chemical (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) Trading 5% Higher

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.10 and last traded at $83.10. 133 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.15.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sekisui Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.82.

Sekisui Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in housing, urban infrastructure and environmental products (UIEP), and high performance plastics (HPP) businesses. The Housing segment engages in the manufacturing, construction, sale, refurbishing, and other operations related to unit housing, real estate, and residential service business.

