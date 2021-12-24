Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,645 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Select Medical by 9.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Select Medical by 2,923.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 31,484 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Select Medical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,496 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,281,000 after buying an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Select Medical during the second quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM opened at $29.03 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.39.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.72%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

