Semux (SEM) Trading 27.5% Lower Over Last Week

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, Semux has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. Semux has a market capitalization of $12,943.93 and approximately $2.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.02 or 0.00188784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00008928 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006729 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005112 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002652 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001938 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Semux Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.