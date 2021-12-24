Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Position Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $79,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 18.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 53,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,274 shares of company stock worth $3,767,575. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Shares of ST opened at $59.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

