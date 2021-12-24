Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director Acquires $57,970.00 in Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director James Peyer purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $57,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James Peyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, James Peyer purchased 117 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $618.93.

Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensei Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 63,057 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 24,403 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 363,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,766 shares during the period. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

