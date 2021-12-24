ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $92.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.50.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $87.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.21. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $88.60.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.65 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 171,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

