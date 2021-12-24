SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 33,773 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 3,829.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,773 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 34.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,770,000 after purchasing an additional 299,447 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 48.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 773,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,296,000 after purchasing an additional 254,226 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,169,000 after purchasing an additional 172,330 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Everbridge by 66.0% in the second quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 332,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,179,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Everbridge by 4,798.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 104,028 shares during the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $3,517,784.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,483. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $69.13 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $57.58 and a one year high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.09.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.86.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.