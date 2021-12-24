SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1,035.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,624 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $115.32 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $120.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

