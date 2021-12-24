SG Americas Securities LLC Has $6.07 Million Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 637.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,061 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APLS. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.77.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,946 shares of company stock worth $550,515. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.