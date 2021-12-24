Shaker Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 130.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,316 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 319,994 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 216,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 118.1% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 57,758 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 279,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 105,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 32,846 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

