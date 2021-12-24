Shaker Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 54.3% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 84,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 29,704 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 12.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 57,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,083,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,692,000 after buying an additional 184,208 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 475,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 33,774 shares in the last quarter.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCR opened at $8.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $9.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%.

MFS Charter Income Trust Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.