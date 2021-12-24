Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cormark upped their price target on Shawcor from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Shawcor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.96.

Shares of TSE:SCL opened at C$4.87 on Monday. Shawcor has a 1-year low of C$3.40 and a 1-year high of C$7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of C$343.24 million and a P/E ratio of 9.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.30.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$291.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Shawcor will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

