Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Shopify were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 9,627.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,951,000 after acquiring an additional 281,014 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 38.8% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 594,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $869,817,000 after acquiring an additional 165,942 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 60.8% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $606,046,000 after buying an additional 156,824 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 13.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,781,399,000 after buying an additional 145,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 25.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 692,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,391,000 after buying an additional 140,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. TD Securities started coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,648.50.

SHOP opened at $1,439.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,005.14 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,491.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,472.68.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

