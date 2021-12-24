Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MIY. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 64,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,730 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 65,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. 14.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE MIY opened at $15.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.