Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.39 per share, with a total value of $1,719,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,503,007 shares of company stock worth $35,049,699 and have sold 173,444 shares worth $5,607,860. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SFIX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

