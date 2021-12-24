Sigma Planning Corp Has $802,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 68.2% in the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Lennar by 898.7% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Lennar by 21.9% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 607,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,945,000 after purchasing an additional 109,103 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Lennar by 725.1% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 45,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 39,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

Lennar stock opened at $112.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.00%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

