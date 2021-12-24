Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 4,554 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,203,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,022,000 after buying an additional 292,368 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 51,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $78.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day moving average is $81.71. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

