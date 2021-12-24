Sigma Planning Corp Raises Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $90.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.06 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The company’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.