Signature Securities Group Corporation Buys New Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 60,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 639,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 348,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,226,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,040,000 after buying an additional 280,931 shares during the period.

Shares of LMBS opened at $50.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.61. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $51.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

