Signature Securities Group Corporation Invests $269,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,818 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 40,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,072,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 124,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $96.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.33 and its 200 day moving average is $93.98. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.14 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

